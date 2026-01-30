GWC Official Logistics Partner Of Art Basel Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), one of the leading logistics providers in the region, announced its official logistics partnership for the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar, marking the first time the world-renowned art fair is staged in the Middle East. The fair will take place from 5 to 7 February 2026, in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+.

In this role, GWC will manage and deliver all fine art and high-value logistics for Art Basel Qatar 2026, supporting the fair's operational requirements and ensuring the successful delivery of one of the world's most prestigious cultural events as it makes its regional debut.

GWC Managing Director, Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, said:“Art Basel Qatar marks the first time this globally renowned fair is staged in the MENASA region, representing a significant milestone for the cultural landscape of this part of the world."

Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said:“Delivering the first Art Basel fair staged in the region requires logistics capabilities that operate at the highest international standards. Our role extends beyond transportation to safeguarding the creative, cultural, and human value embodied in these works, a responsibility that demands precision, expertise, and absolute trust.

Art Basel Qatar 2026 will bring leading galleries, artists, collectors, and cultural leaders from around the world to Doha.

The fair will feature 87 galleries and exhibitors from 31 countries and territories.