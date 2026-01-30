Advisor To PM And Official Mofa Spokesperson Meets OAS Secretary-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Panama City: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met in Panama City with Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) HE Albert Ramdin.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Organization of American States, in addition to a number of regional issues, with particular focus on developments in Latin America.