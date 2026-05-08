Thai Embassy Launches Culinary Initiative Celebrating Partnership With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thailand stands firmly in solidarity with Qatar and its people, ensuring a relationship defined by mutual respect and long-standing goodwill, Thai Embassy said in a statement.

It added that in this spirit the Royal Thai Embassy in Doha launched“Together at the Table: Thailand & Qatar” from 22 April to 9 May 2026.

“We've partnered with twelve Thai restaurants nationwide under the theme“From Thailand with Care.” Food, in its universality, has the power to unite, to comfort, and to sustain. By offering curated menus and bespoke dining experiences, the initiative serves as a purposeful expression of partnership, using food to connect communities and foster human connection.”

It said that“Together at the Table” reflects Thailand's support for these broader objectives, in alignment with the vision of Qatar's National Food Security Strategy 2030.“It highlights the role of gastronomy not merely as cultural expression, but as a platform for dialogue, connectivity, and sustainable development.

“Economic fundamentals further reinforce this partnership. In 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately $3.6bn with food products constituting a vital component. Thailand's exports of processed seafood, rice, and fruits continue to meet the demands of a discerning market, reflecting both quality and reliability. These flows are not incidental; rather, they are the result of long-standing cooperation and a shared commitment to food security and open, rules-based trade.”

The statement added that Thailand is actively transforming its food sector to meet future demands.“The Royal Thai Government is promoting high-value and emerging industries, including functional foods, plant-based products, and biotechnology, supported by value-added agricultural processing, innovation-driven production, and strengthened food-safety standards. At the same time, farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises are being empowered through modern technologies and more efficient supply chains.

“Precision agriculture, smart irrigation, drone application, and IoT-enabled systems are enhancing productivity while reducing costs. Public-private investment in R&D is also being strengthened to build climate resilience and support long-term agricultural sustainability.”