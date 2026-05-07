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Kazakhstan Orders Military Reform, Modernization Within Two Years
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for a major overhaul of the country’s armed forces, insisting that defense reforms must be completed within two years, according to statements made Wednesday.
Speaking at an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, observed in Kazakhstan on May 7, Tokayev stressed the need to strengthen military capability and accelerate modernization efforts.
He described Kazakhstan as a country committed to peaceful solutions, while also emphasizing readiness to protect national interests if required.
"We are convinced that all conflicts must be resolved through diplomatic means, through negotiations, but if necessary, we are ready to defend our interests not only through diplomacy but also from firmer positions. We believe that the principles and norms of international law should be strictly followed," he said.
As stated by reports, Tokayev warned that the country must remain alert to emerging security challenges and ensure it is capable of responding to potential threats.
He said improving defense capacity and advancing technological upgrades in the armed forces are essential in what he described as “unstable, turbulent times.”
According to reports, the president also called for broad reforms covering both the military and paramilitary institutions, framing the initiative as a strategic priority.
"This is a strategically important task that must be resolved in a short time frame – within two years," Tokayev said.
Speaking at an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, observed in Kazakhstan on May 7, Tokayev stressed the need to strengthen military capability and accelerate modernization efforts.
He described Kazakhstan as a country committed to peaceful solutions, while also emphasizing readiness to protect national interests if required.
"We are convinced that all conflicts must be resolved through diplomatic means, through negotiations, but if necessary, we are ready to defend our interests not only through diplomacy but also from firmer positions. We believe that the principles and norms of international law should be strictly followed," he said.
As stated by reports, Tokayev warned that the country must remain alert to emerging security challenges and ensure it is capable of responding to potential threats.
He said improving defense capacity and advancing technological upgrades in the armed forces are essential in what he described as “unstable, turbulent times.”
According to reports, the president also called for broad reforms covering both the military and paramilitary institutions, framing the initiative as a strategic priority.
"This is a strategically important task that must be resolved in a short time frame – within two years," Tokayev said.
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