Watch: Sharjah Police Seize 8 Vehicles For Stunts During Rain

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Legal action was taken against the violators; authorities imposed multiple fines, under several laws, and stressed that such behaviour endangers their own lives, along with other road users

Sharjah Police seized 8 vehicles whose drivers carried out reckless stunts during the rain.

Authorities imposed multiple fines:



Dh2,000, 23 traffic points, and an impoundment period of up to 60 days, under Article No. (1) of the Federal Traffic Law, for driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life, the lives of others, safety and security Dh3,000 dirhams and 23 traffic points, with vehicle impoundment for up to 90 days, for the offence of driving a vehicle on the road without licence plates, under Article no. (4) of the Federal Traffic Law

Legal action was taken against the violators. Authorities stressed that such behaviour endangers their own lives, along with other road users.

Colonel Khaled Mohamed Al-Ki, Directorate of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate of Sharjah Police, explained adherence to traffic laws is a basic pillar of preserving lives and property, and that safe driving is a reflection of community awareness.

He urged community members to report any practices that threaten the safety of roads and its users, by calling "999" only in emergency and critical cases, and "901" in cases of non-emergency.

