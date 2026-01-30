Qatar Attends Middle East Green Initiative Ministerial Council Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The State of Qatar participated in the second meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Middle East Green Initiative, held in the city of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the attendance of Their Excellencies the Ministers and representatives of the participating countries. Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie. In the State of Qatar's speech during the meeting, His Excellency affirmed the strategic significance of the Middle East Green Initiative for the region, noting that it represents an important transformation that can turn environmental and climate challenges into real opportunities benefiting current and future generations.