Dutch Watchdog Launches Roblox Probe Over 'Risks To Children'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

The Hague: The Dutch consumer watchdog Friday launched an investigation into Roblox to see if the popular gaming platform was doing enough to protect children amid reports they are exposed to violent and sensitive imagery.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said its probe would examine "potential risks to underage users in the EU" and would likely last around one year.

AFP has contacted Roblox, which has tens of millions of daily users, for comment.

Other concerns include reports of ill-intentioned adults targeting children on the platform and the use of misleading techniques to encourage purchases.

The ACM said it had also received reports of these allegations and "considers this sufficient reason to launch a formal investigation into possible violations of the rules by Roblox."

Under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), platforms must take "appropriate and proportionate measures" to ensure a high level of safety and privacy for minors.

The ACM said it could impose a "binding instruction, fine, or penalty" on Roblox if it concludes the rules have been broken.

In 2024, the ACM slapped a 1.1-million-euro fine on Fortnite maker Epic Games, judging that vulnerable children were exploited and pressured into making purchases in the game's Item Shop.