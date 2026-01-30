INPEX JAPAN, Mitsuuroko Green Energy To Form JV In Electricity Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mitsuuroko Green Energy Co., Ltd. and INPEX JAPAN Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION, announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in Japan's electricity sector, Trend reports via INPEX.

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a new joint venture aimed at providing electricity marketing services, primarily targeting INPEX JAPAN's domestic natural gas customers. The venture will also handle electricity procurement, supply-demand management, and market trading.

Looking ahead, the partnership plans to jointly develop a range of power sources, including solar power plants and battery storage systems, to meet evolving customer and market needs.

Mitsuuroko Green Energy, reflecting the Mitsuuroko Group's philosophy of being a“provider of prosperous living,” said the collaboration supports its commitment to a sustainable society and achieving carbon neutrality by FY2050. The company emphasized that its efforts will enhance engagement with local communities, diversify services, and create added value, all while maintaining a stable energy supply.

INPEX JAPAN views the partnership as a step toward expanding its business in electricity-related fields, in line with its INPEX Vision 2035, announced in February 2025. The company said the MOU-driven business development will contribute to transforming Japan's energy structure and ensure responsible energy transition and stable domestic energy supply.