Austria's Kuhner Claims Top Honours As H H The Father Amir's Prix Tour 4 Begins

DOHA: Austria's Max Kuhner edged Britain's Scott Brash to claim top honours as the fourth and final tour of the inaugural H H The Father Amir's Prix 2026 got underway at Al Shaqab.

Riding the 12-year-old mare Greece 5 at the Longines Outdoor Arena, Kuhner clocked a spectacular 65.91 seconds to win the CSI5* 1.50m Faults & Time – the marquee event on yesterday's opening day.

Brash, aboard Hello Jefferson, finished fractions of a second behind, clocking 66.56 seconds to settle for second place. Portugal's Duarte Seabra was third in the event after posting a time of 67.98 seconds on the gelding Fernhill Leonardo.



President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF), Bader Al Darwish, presents the winner's trophy to Max Kuhner.

President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF), Bader Al Darwish, crowned the winners of the event.

“I am very pleased with my horse Greece 5 today. She is a very fast horse,” Kuhner said after his win.

“It was a good course for us and I am happy with the result. It's a fantastic venue for us riders and I am very happy to be here. It's good for our experienced horses and also for our young horses for the season.”

The CSI5* 1.40m Two Phases also delivered thrilling action, with USA's Kristen Vanderveen claiming first place after stopping the clock at 28.08 seconds aboard Starbucks 27 in the second phase. Britain's Millie Allen, partnered with Quick Diamant HR, finished second in 28.87 seconds, while Qatar's Mohammed Khalifa Al Baker secured third place with a round of 28.91 seconds aboard Dukhan 3.



Kristen Vanderveen of the US bagged three wins on the opening day.

France's Lara Tryba, riding Flash de Talma, prevailed in the CSI3* 1.40m Two Phases with a clear round in 24.73 seconds. Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano, aboard Diarouge Blue PS, was second in 24.76 seconds, while Britain's Oliver Fletcher took third place after clearing the second phase in 24.80 seconds with the 11-year-old gelding Krack Bleu C.

Also at the Outdoor Arena, Vanderveen, riding Bull Run's Lioness, topped the CSI3* 1.35m Special Two-Phase in 30.46 seconds. Qatar's Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei, aboard Flash du Puits, was second in 30.78 seconds, while Iraq's Zayed Ali finished third on Quirani van de Maltahoeve with a time of 34.43 seconds in the second phase.

Vanderveen also notched up a victory at the 2nd Outdoor Arena, winning the CSI3* 1.25m Faults & Time on Bull Run's Mary after clocking 57.56 seconds. Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alasaker, riding Stago CC Z, finished second, while Egypt's Omar Mohamed Ahmed secured third place aboard Kamelia DS, clocking 57.66 seconds and 63.83 seconds respectively.

The CSI1* 1.10m Special Two-Phase saw a Saudi one-two, with Fahad Alshammari winning aboard Le Garde, followed by Abdullah Ibrahim Abdullah on Erosa. Qatar's Saad Waheed Al Kuwari, astride Galatee de La Trigale, sealed third place.

At the Longines Indoor Arena, Saudi Arabia's Khalid Al Hadi, partnered with Hurry Up, won the CSI1* 1.20m Faults & Time in 46.90 seconds. Qatar's Ali Omar Al Ansari, riding Nikita Eindeken Z, and Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei, aboard Gamin Raye, finished second and third after clocking 48.71 seconds and 49.19 seconds respectively.

Fatima Khalid Al Salem was victorious in the National Competition 0.60m Optimum Time aboard Romio, while Essa Sultan Al Maadeed, riding Klara De Vinck, and Salman Talal Al Hassen, aboard Janne, secured second and third places respectively in an all-Qatari podium.

Today's action builds momentum with top-class CSI5* sport, highlighted by the 1.55m Jump-Off (LR A) and the ever-popular Six Bars class. Attention then turns to a decisive day tomorrow, featuring the CSI1* 1.30m Grand Prix (with Jump-Off), the CSI3* 1.50m Grand Prix (with Jump-Off) and culminating in the showpiece CSI5* 1.60m Grand Prix (with Jump-Off).