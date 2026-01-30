Al Misnad Meets With UN Deputy Special Representative For Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Minister of State for International Cooperation, H E Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met yesterday with Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs, H E Nderika Ratwathe, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and discussed ways to support and strengthen it, particularly in humanitarian and development fields in Afghanistan.

Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed that Doha would remain a platform for dialogue and a logistical, political, and humanitarian partner for the United Nations to facilitate its missions in Afghanistan.

She also reiterated Qatar's firm stance in support of the brotherly Afghan people, stressing the significance of continued international efforts to provide urgent humanitarian aid and support the health, education, and economic empowerment sectors in Afghanistan.

Minister also met yesterday with H E Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organisation, Arguj Kalantarli, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the ongoing cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Civil Defence Organisation, ways to enhance it, and the development of rapid response mechanisms for natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide.