ADQ Launches ADQ Community Carnival 2026 In Abu Dhabi



A platform highlighting ADQ's role in building critical social infrastructure and advancing community wellbeing

Aligned with the Year of Family, reinforcing social cohesion and intergenerational connection Seventeen ADQ portfolio companies participating over ten days

Abu Dhabi, UAE,January 2026: ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, has announced the launch of the ADQ Community Carnival 2026 at Khalifa Park in Abu Dhabi, to be held from 30 January to 8 February, in alignment with the UAE's national declaration of the Year of Family.

Now in its third consecutive year, the Community Carnival reflects ADQ's long-term nation-building mandate, underscoring its commitment to strengthening social infrastructure and fostering community wellbeing and resilience. As a core pillar of ADQ's corporate responsibility agenda, the initiative supports sustainable development while advancing long-term social and economic progress.

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Group Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, stated:“The third edition of the ADQ Community Carnival embodies the spirit of the UAE's Year of Family by emphasizing the vital role of strong and connected families in building a resilient society. This initiative highlights the importance of collective purpose in fostering cohesive communities and supporting the nation's lasting prosperity. The Carnival serves as a testament to ADQ's dedication to social infrastructure, showcasing how our diverse portfolio, spanning healthcare, energy, transport, food security, and environmental sustainability, contributes to enhancing everyday life throughout the UAE.”

The 2026 programme has been designed to engage all generations through a curated mix of educational, cultural, and recreational experiences, including interactive activities, children's programs, and an open-air cinema, complemented by diverse food and cultural offerings that celebrate local heritage and create shared experiences for families throughout the ten-day event.

Seventeen companies from ADQ's portfolio will participate, representing sectors that underpin daily life and national resilience. These include AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Etihad Airways, Agthia Group, PureHealth Group, Abu Dhabi Airports, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Tadweer Group, EMSTEEL, Etihad Rail, E7 Group, Silal, Lulu International Holding, Emirates Water and Electricity Company, Wio, Al Khazna Leather Factory, and TA'ZIZ. Through direct engagement with these organizations, visitors will gain insight into how ADQ's portfolio supports the UAE's economic competitiveness, sustainability ambitions, and quality of life.

The ADQ Community Carnival will be open daily from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm, extending to 11:00 pm on weekends, with a nominal entry fee. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free of charge. Dedicated morning school visits will also be organized, enabling students to participate in workshops and hands-on learning experiences delivered by a number of ADQ portfolio companies.

Building on the strong turnout of the previous edition, which welcomed more than 60,000 visitors over ten days, the ADQ Community Carnival 2026 is expected to attract even wider participation, further establishing it as a flagship platform for social cohesion and long-term community impact in Abu Dhabi.

About ADQ:

Established in 2018, ADQ is an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. As a strategic partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ invests in the growth of business platforms anchored in the Emirate that deliver value to local communities and long-term financial returns to its shareholder. ADQ's total assets amounted to USD 263 billion as of 30 June 2025. Its rapidly expanding portfolio encompasses companies across numerous core sectors of the economy, including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, infrastructure and critical minerals, and sustainable manufacturing.