Ministry Of Justice Explains Freehold And Usufruct Ownership Rights For Non-Qataris

DOHA: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has clarified key differences between freehold ownership zones and 99-year usufruct zones available to non-Qataris, highlighting the legal frameworks governing real estate ownership and use in the State of Qatar.

The clarification was provided by Mohammed Hassan Al Rumaihi, Director of the Real Estate Registration Department at MoJ in an Al Rayyan TV programme recently.

Al Rumaihi explained that freehold ownership zones allow non-Qataris to own property with full ownership rights. In these designated areas, the owner has the right to dispose of the property, exploit it, sell it, lease it, or use it for residential or investment purposes without any time limitation.

This type of ownership is not restricted by a specific duration and grants the owner full legal authority over the property, within the limits of applicable laws.

In contrast, usufruct ownership grants non-Qataris the right to use and benefit from a property for a period of 99 years, with the possibility of renewal. Under this arrangement, the beneficiary may reside in the property, lease it, or otherwise benefit from it throughout the usufruct period.

However, unlike freehold ownership, the right is time-bound. One of the key advantages of usufruct rights, Al Rumaihi noted, is that the usufruct contract does not terminate upon the death of the beneficiary; instead, it may be transferred to the heirs in accordance with the law.

He further pointed out that freehold ownership zones are limited and clearly defined by decisions of the Council of Ministers. There are currently nine designated freehold areas where non-Qataris are permitted to own property. Among the most well-known of these areas are The Pearl Island and Lusail City. Al Rumaihi noted that many people approach the Real Estate Registration Department seeking clarification on eligible zones.

As for usufruct zones, these are also specified by Cabinet decisions and currently include 16 designated areas across the country.

While usufruct rights differ from freehold ownership in terms of duration, they continue to offer attractive opportunities for long-term residency and investment.

Al Rumaihi added that there is a specialised committee within the General Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector tasked with reviewing and assessing proposals related to expanding these designated zones. Should the committee deem it appropriate to increase the number of freehold or usufruct areas, its recommendations are submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval.

He concluded by emphasising that both ownership models aim to enhance Qatar's real estate investment environment, provide legal clarity to investors, and support the country's broader economic and urban development goals.