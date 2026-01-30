Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Targets Doubling Industrial Output By 2030

2026-01-30 02:14:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 30. Kyrgyzstan has set the task of doubling the country's industrial output by 2030 and establishing at least five technopark zones in the regions, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This objective is enshrined in the Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026 aimed at implementing the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic Until 2030.

The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Overall, the Action Plan outlines four key development vectors: industrialization, the development of a regional hub, agriculture and tourism, and green energy.

Trend News Agency

