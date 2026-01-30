Kyrgyzstan Targets Doubling Industrial Output By 2030
This objective is enshrined in the Action Plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2026 aimed at implementing the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic Until 2030.
The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.
Overall, the Action Plan outlines four key development vectors: industrialization, the development of a regional hub, agriculture and tourism, and green energy.
