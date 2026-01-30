Furia Unit Uses Drones To Strike Russian Ground Robot And Vehicles In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

“In the defense zone of the Hart border brigade, Russian occupation forces are continuing their attempts to break through the Ukrainian state border and expand the zone of active combat operations in the South Slobozhanskyi direction,” the report said.

It is noted that in order to block Russian attempts to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory, operators of the RUBpAK“Furia” unit use the entire range of strike drones. At the same time, sorties are carried out both in the near tactical zone and deep into enemy combat formations.

Furia reconnaissance and strike groups destroyed enemy vehicles and manpower and hit Ground-based robotic systems (GRS).

“We are clearing the area meter by meter, depriving the enemy of mobility, equipment, and the ability to act,” the military said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kursk direction, fighters from the Aquila strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the Steel Border border guard brigade destroyed a camouflaged D-30 howitzer and seven shelters of Russian invaders.

