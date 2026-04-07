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Fedex Launches Import Tool To Simplify And Accelerate Imports Into Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April, 2026 – Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, has launched the FedEx Import Tool (FiT) in Saudi Arabia. The digital solution helps businesses of all sizes manage the growing import volume into the Kingdom more efficiently and with greater control. FiT, with its integration of advanced technology and user-focused design, is set to transform the import process, enhancing efficiency, helping customers adhere to regulatory compliance requirements, and improving the overall end-to-end shipment journey. The solution supports imports across all shipment sizes, from lightweight packages to palletized freight. Key features of this comprehensive, single-window platform include:
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A unified self-service platform to streamline the shipping process by centralizing document management and shipment tracking.
A dashboard for greater visibility into every stage of the import shipments.
Proactive notifications to expedite the clearance process and minimize delays.
A direct payment feature for paying customs duties and taxes online.
Round-the-clock monitoring allows shippers and importers to track their shipments up to 90 days after pickup.
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