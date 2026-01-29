Virat Kohli's Instagram Account Reinstated After Brief Disappearance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's official Instagram account was reinstated on Friday morning, following a brief disappearance that left fans baffled and buzzing online.

On Thursday night, Virat's official Instagram account, which boasts a whopping 274 million followers, suddenly became inaccessible, leaving millions of fans wondering whether the profile was deleted, deactivated, or temporarily suspended.

Users attempting to visit Kohli's verified handle were met with an error message stating that the page was unavailable.

The unexpected development quickly triggered a wave of speculation, especially given Kohli's massive global following and his reputation as one of the most active athletes on social media. His Instagram presence, known for blending cricket updates, brand collaborations, fitness routines, and family moments, has long been a key connection point with fans.

Within minutes of the account vanishing, hashtags related to Kohli began trending across platforms. Supporters flooded X and fan forums with screenshots and theories, ranging from a possible voluntary break from social media to a technical issue on Instagram's end. Some even speculated about a hacking incident, though there has been no evidence to support such claims.

Kohli, one of cricket's most recognisable figures worldwide, commands one of the largest followings among athletes globally. His digital influence extends far beyond the cricket field, making the sudden absence of his account all the more noticeable.

He recently reclaimed the No. 1 ICC ODI batting ranking after a masterful 124-run knock against New Zealand earlier this month, his 54th ODI century, before moving to second, before Daryl Mitchell went past the Indian legend to be on top of the ODI chart.

Kohli etched his name in the record books by becoming India's highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODI history.

Across 35 ODIs against the Kiwis, Kohli has amassed 1,773 runs at an impressive average of 55.4, including six centuries and 10 half-centuries, with a highest score of 154. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 1,750 runs in 42 matches at an average of 46.05, with five hundreds and eight fifties.