'Must Be Corrected': Trump Threatens Canada With 50% Aircraft Tariff Amid Trade Escalation

US President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions with Canada by threatening to impose a 50% tariff on all Canadian aircraft sold in the United States, intensifying an already strained relationship between the neighbouring countries. The announcement was posted on Trump's social media platform and marks another significant step in a trade dispute rooted in regulatory and certification disagreements.

“If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” he wrote on social media platform Truth Social.

At the centre of the dispute is Canada's refusal, according to Trump, to certify certain jets manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace, a major US-based aircraft producer. Trump claims that Canada's certification process has“wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused” to approve Gulfstream's advanced business jet models - including the G500, G600, G700 and G800 - effectively blocking their sale in the Canadian market.

In retaliation, Trump said the United States would decertify Canadian aircraft, including Bombardier's Global Express business jets, until the certification issue is resolved.

The move comes amid a broader backdrop of trade friction between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, including previous threats of higher tariffs tied to Canada's broader trade agreements and diplomatic criticisms. Carney has been critical of unilateral trade actions and remains firm on Canada's regulatory sovereignty.

Industry experts warn that such tariffs and decertification threats could disrupt the integrated North American aerospace supply chain. With hundreds of Canadian-made aircraft currently in service with US operators and thousands of jobs tied to aerospace manufacturing on both sides of the border, the dispute could have far-reaching economic implications if it escalates further.

The Canadian government and major industry stakeholders have not yet publicly responded to Trump's latest tariff threat, leaving uncertainties about next steps in negotiations and the broader impact on trans-border aviation commerce.