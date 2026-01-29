We Left The Campus, But The Campus Never Left Us A Quarter-Century Of The Somaiyan Spirit Honoured At Somaiya Vidyavihar's Alumni Meet - SAAM 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Somaiya Vidyavihar witnessed a powerful celebration of legacy and lifelong belonging as it hosted the Silver Somaiyans Celebration 2026 followed by the Somaiya All Alumni Meet (SAAM). The event brought back the Batch of 2001 for their 25th anniversary, creating a vibrant intersection where professional success met nostalgic homecoming.

Proud Illustrious Alumni at SAAM 2026 of Somaiya Vidyavihar



A Foundation Built for Generations

The tone for the day was set by Shri Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar and Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, whose address reflected the institution's deep-rooted philosophy of long-term impact.



“Somaiya Vidyavihar has always believed that education is not built for the moment, but for generations", said Chancellor Somaiya. "We do not measure our progress in five-year plans, but in what we leave behind 50 or even 100 years from now. He added,“When our alumni return and see the new and upcoming buildings and facilities, like the Saraswati Building or the Dharma Studies Building, they often ask why they didn't get a chance to study in these spaces. And if every returning student feels this way, then we will take it as their certificate that we are doing a good job."



He also quoted Carlos Dublanc, an Argentinian architect based in London, who applauded Somaiya Vidyavihar for how its education infrastructure, architecture and research create spaces that truly support learning and innovation. According to Dublanc, the campus embodies a vision of“places where memory meets fantasy,” reflecting an environment that is deeply rooted in tradition while encouraging students to aspire and reach for the skies, a balance he described as both inspiring and remarkable.

Reconnecting: Where 25 Years Vanished in a Moment

For the returning alumni, the day was defined by the ecstatic feeling of finding their "tribe" again. The air was thick with stories of life's highs and lows, shared with a vulnerability that only lifelong friendships allow.



"Walking through the campus brought back a flood of beautiful memories," shared Jagdish Teckchandani (KJSSC '01). "What surprised me the most was how effortlessly we slipped back into the same carefree, senseless banter, right from where we had left off 25 years ago. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to feel like 20-year-old kids all over again."



This sentiment was echoed by Keval Momaya (KJSAC '01), who remarked, "It's true - we have left the campus, but the campus hasn't left us. I feel privileged to be a part of Somaiya."



Shaping the Future of Work and Global Leadership

The reunion was not just a look backwards, but a leap forward. A major highlight was the“Future of Work” panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Raman Ramachandran (Dean, K J Somaiya Institute of Management). The session explored the evolution of leadership in the age of AI, showcasing the intellectual caliber that the "Somaiyan" foundation provides.



The impact of this foundation was visible in the success stories present - alumni representing the Indian Judiciary, Citi Bank, Kotak Asset Management (Singapore), TeamLease Edtech, The Akanksha Foundation, TNI Controls, Prohuman Health, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Indian Police and K J Somaiya College of Science and Commerce were felicitated. The spirit of mentorship was also in full swing, as CA Bhavesh Mange (KJSAC '01) shared, "I met B.Tech students testing an EV car prototype for an event in Qatar. I was able to guide their vision and offer to connect them with potential investors. It felt like coming home."



A Rhythmic Celebration of the Somaiyan Identity

As the evening progressed, the nostalgia turned into high-octane celebration with a performance by the legendary Usha Uthup. Her powerhouse voice and infectious energy served as the perfect soundtrack for a batch celebrating 25 years of resilience and joy.



“What a magical campus you have! I mean I just cant even begin to tell you how proud I feel to be a part of this evening and I get to sing at your mesmerising, magical campus!”, said the legendary Usha Uthup, adorned in her signature Kanjivaram saree and a beaming bindi.



For the Somaiya student or parent watching from the sidelines, the message of the Silver Jubilee was clear. A Somaiya education is a lifelong asset. It is a place where you gain more than a degree; you gain a family, a moral compass, and a legacy that stays with you for a quarter-century and beyond.