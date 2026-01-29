Qatar's Timeless Dhows Keep Maritime Legacy Afloat

MENAFN - Gulf Times) For centuries, the graceful silhouette of the dhow has defined Qatar's coastline - a symbol of endurance, craftsmanship and a maritime spirit that once linked the nation to faraway ports. Today, even amid modern skylines and sleek yachts, these traditional wooden vessels remain afloat, cherished by those determined to preserve Qatar's seafaring soul.

The legacy of traditional dhow boats in Qatar is deeply rooted in the nation's history of pearling, fishing, sea transport, sailing and trade. Enthusiasts and professionals alike continue to maintain and operate these vessels, both for leisure and for business.

Wooden ship expert and appraiser for the Ministry of Justice and Qatari courts, Khalid Ali Abdulnoor Abdul Jabbar, has been passionate about dhows since his teenage years.“I have carried this passion for traditional dhows since I was fourteen. Once I set foot on a dhow, I would not leave except to sleep at night when it returned to its anchorage,” he told Gulf Times.

Jabbar, the only legal expert in this field in Qatar, explained,“I have been appointed on several missions to appraise dhows - whether to assess their value for sale or purchase, for the government or private citizens, and to advise on the best type of maintenance and its cost.”

He emphasised the high value of these boats, which are traditionally made from rare teak wood - a species protected by law in India.“Dhow builders must comply with strict regulations to apply for teak export permits, as the trees are safeguarded from overexploitation after being heavily logged by craftsmen in the past,” he said.

Jabbar runs his own traditional dhow-building workshop.“The construction of each dhow is a project in itself,” he explained.“The advantage of teak wood at sea is its longevity - a well-maintained dhow can last between sixty and one hundred years. We use natural materials for sealing and insulation, such as dammar batu (a tree resin mixed with oil for a hard, water-resistant coating), particularly on submerged sections during annual maintenance.”

Today, the process begins in Indian shipyards, where the hull frame and main structure are cut from teak. The long-held tradition of building dhows without blueprints - relying solely on the inherited knowledge of master craftsmen - continues. Once assembled, the vessel is sailed or transported from Kolkata to Doha in a fifteen-day journey, before completing its interior fittings in Qatar.

Each project takes between three and five years from start to finish. After registration at Doha Port, the dhow is customised according to the owner's preference. In Qatar, dhows are classified into various types, including the Jalboot, Sambuk, Shayui, Baghlah, Boom, and Bagarah, with lengths ranging from 30 to 200 feet.

“Those who once owned transport dhows were like airline owners today,” Jabbar noted.“They carried people, their luggage, and goods across the Gulf and beyond.”

He added that the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) maintains around thirteen traditional dhows at its harbour, some more than a century old.“I conduct their annual maintenance appraisal to preserve them in mint condition,” he said with pride.

Tourists today can enjoy dhow cruises along the Doha Corniche and Old Doha Port, offering sightseeing opportunities and cultural performances. Jabbar noted that these smaller dhows, ranging from 10 to 50 feet, travel at speeds of about 5.4 nautical miles (10 km/h).

Luxury dhows, meanwhile, can cost between QR10mn and QR45mn, reaching speeds of up to 16.2 nautical miles (30 km/h), depending on their size rather than engine power. Most are built to order for Qatari citizens or maritime enthusiasts.

“The government supports this legacy by offering annual maintenance subsidies to private owners,” Jabbar said.“His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani also exempted imported wooden dhows from customs duty - a decision that encouraged citizens to keep this heritage alive.”

Centuries after they first sailed Qatar's azure waters, the dhow endures - not merely as a vessel of trade or travel, but as an enduring emblem of national pride and identity.

