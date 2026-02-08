Features, Price Of T1 Phone: Here's What We Know Of Donald Trump's Signature Smartphone

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) President Donald Trump's signature smartphone, the Trump T1, seems to have made a comeback, this time with updated specifications and a higher price tag.

In a new interview with The Verge, Trump Mobile executives Don Hendrickson and Eric Thomas shared fresh details about the long-delayed handset, marking the first significant update since last year. According to the executives, the Trump T1 will feature a large 6.8-inch display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chipset, positioning it firmly in the upper mid-range smartphone segment.

Recommended For You Suryakumar leads from front as India down US in T20 World Cup

Storage appears to be one of the device's standout features, with 512GB of built-in memory and support for expandable storage via SD cards, which is rare in modern smartphones. Powering the device is a sizeable 5,000mAh battery, while photography duties are handled by 50MP cameras on both the front and rear. The Verge also speculates that the rear setup could include ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Here's how the phone looks on Trump Mobile's official website:

There is some good news for potential buyers in the UAE and beyond. Hendrickson and Thomas claim the Trump T1 could begin shipping to early adopters by spring. However, the $499 (approx. Dh1,832.58) price point applies only to those early buyers, with later customers expected to pay a higher, undisclosed price.

Notably, Trump Mobile executives also confirmed that the phone will not be manufactured in the US, despite earlier marketing suggesting otherwise.

As with previous announcements, skepticism remains warranted. The Trump T1 was initially expected to launch six months ago and has undergone significant changes in design, specifications, and pricing since then.

For now, consider the Trump T1 a headline-grabbing device.



iPhone 17: Why Apple's latest lineup is a global hit Meet the new benchmark for night photographers: HONOR Magic8 Pro lands as the UAE's first 5.5G-ready smartphone

ALSO READ