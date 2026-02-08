High-End Sound Goes Mainstream: Soundcore Launches Liberty Buds In MEA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) soundcore, Anker Innovations' smart audio and video brand, announced the launch of its new soundcore Liberty Buds in the Middle East and Africa. They mark the latest addition to the brands' premium Liberty series of true wireless earbuds.

Designed to deliver refined sound performance in a lightweight, semi in-ear form, Liberty Buds combines advanced audio technology with all-day comfort, secure fit and intelligent noise control – engineered for modern, on-the-move lifestyles.

At the heart of Liberty Buds is semi in-ear comfort, delivering extended wear without pressure or fatigue. The ergonomic design is optimised for long listening sessions, making the earbuds ideal for workdays, commuting, travel and leisure.

Supporting this is soundcore's ear fin design, which provides a secure, stable fit for movement throughout the day. Whether taking calls, travelling or navigating busy city environments, Liberty Buds are designed to stay comfortably in place without compromising freedom of movement.

Liberty Buds feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), intelligently adjusting noise reduction levels in real time based on the surrounding environment. When awareness is needed, Transparency Mode allows external sound to pass through naturally, enabling users to stay connected to their surroundings without removing their earbuds.

This combination places Liberty Buds among the few semi in-ear earbuds in their category to offer both adaptive ANC and transparency in a single, streamlined design.

Beyond comfort and noise control, Liberty Buds deliver dependable performance for everyday use. Extended battery life with fast-charging support ensures uninterrupted listening across busy schedules, while durable construction and precision tuning provide consistent sound quality throughout the day.

“Liberty Buds reflect our focus on delivering premium audio experiences that fit seamlessly into everyday life,”“From all-day comfort and secure fit to adaptive noise cancellation that responds in real time, every design choice was made to balance performance, practicality and refined sound, without compromise.”

In the Middle East, Liberty Buds will be available in Black, White, and Blue. In the UAE, the product will be available in-store at Jumbo, Sharaf DG, and Virgin Megastore, as well as online via Amazon, Noon, and Anker's official website anker), with a retail price of AED 399.

In Saudi Arabia, Liberty Buds will be available in-store at Jarir and eXtra, and online via Amazon and Noon, priced at SAR 399.

With the launch of Liberty Buds, soundcore continues to expand its premium Liberty portfolio, delivering thoughtfully engineered audio solutions that meet the demands of modern lifestyles across the region.