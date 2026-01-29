Bihar: Nitish Kumar Cabinet Approves 31 Proposals, Hikes Student Scholarships

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Thursday approved 31 proposals during a cabinet meeting held in Patna.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers and ministers from various departments.

One of the major decisions taken was a significant hike in the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, effective from the financial year 2025–26.

The revised annual scholarship amounts are Rs 1,200 for students from Classes 1 to 4, Rs 2,400 for Classes 5 to 6, Rs 3,600 for Classes 7 to 10, and Rs 6,000 for hostel students from Classes 1 to 10.

The scholarship rates, last revised in 2011, have now been doubled.

The scheme will benefit around 27 lakh students, with the state government incurring an estimated expenditure of Rs 519.64 crore.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a music college in Dumraon, Buxar district, to be named after Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan.

The earlier administrative sanction of Rs 14.52 crore for the project has been cancelled, and a fresh sanction of Rs 87.81 crore has been granted under the state plan.

The funds will be used for the construction of the college building, furniture, internal roads, and the boundary wall.

The college aims to provide students with opportunities to pursue education in various disciplines of music.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the honorarium of Special Armed Police (SAP) personnel, effective from the date of issuance of the order.

To further strengthen law and order, combat crime, and curb extremism, the government has cleared the recruitment of 17,000 retired personnel from the Indian Army and Central Paramilitary Forces on a contractual basis in the financial year 2026–27.

Additionally, from the financial year 2025–26, the monthly grant under the Chief Minister's Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Hostel Scheme has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per student, resulting in an estimated expenditure of Rs 19.56 crore.

From the financial year 2026–27, the annual family income limit under the Chief Minister's Backward Classes Merit Scholarship Scheme has been enhanced from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, with an estimated annual expenditure of Rs 117.98 crore.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in scholarship rates under the Chief Minister's Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme from the financial year 2025–26.