The Locking Function For Siboasi Racket Restringing Machines

MENAFN - GetNews) Current some models for siboasi stringing machines have the locking system, like S3,S6 and S7 ~~S3 and S7 are for badminton racket only, S6 is for both tennis racket and badminton racket ( also could be for squash racket ).

Some clients do not know what locking function mean, it is for locking automatically the turntable when do the stringing -could also pressthe button to lock, what the advantages are for the machines with this locking function -clients aways ask this question, will show out the replyas follows:

Ensure precise and stable string tension:

During the stringing process, the locking function can fix the spool, preventing the spool from rotating due to the pulling force during stringing,avoiding excessive pulling out or slackening of the string, ensuring that each section of the racquet string can reach the preset tension value, and making the force on the racquet more uniform.

Prevent accidental rebound of the string:

When finishing a section of string and needing to switch to the next section, the locking function can lock the spool, preventing the already tensioned racquet string from rebounding and loosening due to the reversal of the spool, maintaining the adjusted tension without repeated adjustments.

Improve the consistency of stringing:

Whether it is a racquet with single holes or double holes, the locking function can keep the output state of the string consistent during each stringing, avoiding tension deviations of strings in different positions caused by the random rotation of the spool, and making the stringing quality of the entire racquet more stable.















More advantages for stringing rackets machine's locking system below:

From the dimension of stringing precision:

Ensure tension consistency, avoid wire tension fluctuations caused by spool rotation and rebound, control the tension error of each wire within a very small range, make the ball string stress uniform, and make the ball path and feel more stable.

From the dimension of operation efficiency:

Reduce the operation threshold and fatigue, no need to manually fix the spool, the pneumatic/electric locking plate can be locked by pressing the switch, reduce repeated mechanical actions, improve stringing speed, reduce hand fatigue, and facilitate beginners to get started.

From the dimension of stringing quality:

Improve the durability of the racket, stable tension avoids the racket frame from deforming and cracking due to uneven force, reduces premature wear of the ball string, prolongs the service life of the racket and ball string, and has an obvious protective effect on high-end carbon fiber rackets.

From the dimension of scene adaptation:

Cover multiple types of stringing needs, different locking plates are suitable for entry to professional scenes, manual locking plates meet the basic needs of individual enthusiasts, pneumatic/electric locking plates meet the high-precision requirements of professional competition level, friction type/buckle type locking plates match different specifications of spools, expanding the applicable range of stringing machines.







