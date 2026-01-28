Why The Industrial Touch Screen Computer Is Revolutionizing Smart Factories!

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 27, 2026 6:12 am - ValanoIPC Highlights the Critical Role of Industrial Touch Screen Computers in the Future of Manufacturing

Dongguan, China - ValanoIPC, a leading provider of advanced industrial computing solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest Industrial Touch Screen Computer - the rugged and high-performance IP105-150 Intel 12th Gen Industrial Touch Screen Computer designed to meet the evolving needs of modern industrial environments. Built to withstand harsh conditions, this powerful solution brings reliability, flexibility, and intelligent control to factory automation, smart manufacturing, IoT gateways, and more.

As industries continue to embrace automation and digital transformation, the demand for robust, user-friendly systems has never been greater. ValanoIPC's Industrial Touch Screen Computer answers this call with a blend of cutting-edge technology and practical design features suited for real-world use cases. View more:

Top 5 Benefits of the ValanoIPC Industrial Touch Screen Computer

Robust Industrial-Grade Durability

Engineered for continuous 24/7 operation, the Industrial Touch Screen Computer features a rugged, fanless design with an aluminum alloy chassis that resists shock, dust, and corrosion.

Superior Display & User Interaction

The high-precision 15-inch capacitive touch screen supports 10-point multi-touch input, making interaction intuitive and responsive.

High-Performance Processing

Powered by Intel® 12th Gen processors, including scalable options up to CoreTM i7, the Industrial Touch Screen Computer delivers reliable and fast performance for industrial automation, HMI (Human-Machine Interface) applications, and real-time data processing.

Advanced Connectivity & Expandability

Featuring dual Gigabit LAN, multiple USB 3.0 ports, HDMI outputs, and support for legacy RS-232/485 interfaces, this Industrial Touch Screen Computer connects seamlessly with PLCs, sensors, and varied industrial peripherals. Optional slots for Wi-Fi or 5G modules expand connectivity for IoT systems.

Reliable for Critical Industrial Applications

With a long Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF), built-in OS recovery capabilities, and flexible mounting options (wall, desktop, embedded), the system is ideal for critical applications such as automated manufacturing, machine monitoring, outdoor kiosks, and transportation systems.

About ValanoIPC

ValanoIPC is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing rugged computing solutions. With a focus on innovation, performance, and quality, ValanoIPC helps businesses across sectors optimize operations and achieve digital excellence through reliable industrial hardware. View more:

For more info about the company

Company Name: ValanoIPC

Address: Building 1, Tianjie Creative Park, Daxin Road, Gedi, Nancheng, Dongguan, Guangdong 523000

Contact Phone: +86 13556025664

Contact Name: Flora Lee

Contact Email:...

Website URL: