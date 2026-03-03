Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd

2026-03-03 10:20:38
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and consulting agreement with LG Consulting Solutions to support commercialization and deployment of the VMS+TM system in the Northern California region. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.11.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

