Trump Rebukes Spain And Britain In Meeting With German Chancellor Merz

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 3 (IANS) In a meeting intended to underscore Transatlantic unity, US President Donald Trump instead delivered a pointed rebuke of two key European allies, calling Spain and the United Kingdom "very, very uncooperative" and faulting them over Nato spending, military access, immigration, and energy policy.

"Spain has been very, very uncooperative. And so has the UK," Trump said on Tuesday during the Oval Office session with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"This is not the age of Churchill."

Trump said that Spain had resisted higher defence contributions.

"Every European nation, at my request, paid 5 per cent," he said, adding: "And Spain didn't do it."

He added that Madrid had limited US access.

"Spain actually said that we can't use their bases."

He escalated the rhetoric.

"I told (Treasury Secretary) Scott Bessent to cut off all dealings with Spain," Trump said, adding: "I could tomorrow, stop everything having to do with Spain, all business having to do with Spain."

Merz sought to frame the dispute within Nato commitments.

"We are trying to convince Spain to catch up with the 3 per cent or 3.5 per cent which we agreed on in Nato," the German Chancellor said, describing a structure of "3.5 per cent for military and another 1.5 per cent for our military infrastructure".

Trump turned to Britain, citing what he called "that stupid island that they have, that they gave away and took a 100-year lease," saying it complicated US military logistics.

Though he said, "I love that country," Trump criticised its domestic direction.

"The UK, what they're doing with energy and what they're doing with immigration is horrible."

He urged Britain to expand fossil fuel production.

"You have the North Sea," Trump said.

“Open up the North Sea."

He criticised wind energy, saying, "They got windmills all over the place that are ruining the country."

Trump broadened his critique to Europe at large.

"That's not only UK there. That's other parts of the European Union. They have the same problem, immigration and energy," the US President said.

He also attacked London's Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him "a terrible Mayor of London, terrible.... he's an incompetent guy."