Six Children Drown In Bihar's East Champaran

Patna, March 3 (IANS) A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar just ahead of Holi, where six children drowned in a river in East Champaran district on Tuesday, police said

The incident took place in Rakhawa panchayat under the Kesaria police station area while the children were bathing in the Raghava river after a lunar eclipse.

According to local residents, the children had gone to the river on Tuesday evening.

One minor child reportedly ventured into deep water and began drowning.

In an attempt to rescue the child, the others entered the river one after another and were swept away.

People present on the riverbank raised an alarm, but before help could arrive, all six children had disappeared under the water.

Upon receiving information, the local administration and police rushed to the spot.

With the assistance of villagers and divers, the bodies were recovered after extensive efforts.

As the bodies were brought out, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded, with grieving family members breaking down, and the entire village plunged into mourning.

The deceased have been identified as Diksha Kumari (12), Sonakshi (9), and Priya Kumari (6), all daughters of Dharmendra Sahani; Prince Kumar (11) and Chhoti Kumari (8), both children of Manoj Sahani; and Sonali Kumari (12), daughter of Kameshwar Sahani.

Kesaria police confirmed that all bodies have been recovered, and further legal procedures are underway.

Officials said the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed investigation is being conducted.

Saurabh Jorwal, the District Magistrate of East Champaran, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and termed it extremely unfortunate.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund.

Chakia Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar and Station House Officer Rahul Kumar also confirmed that the children had drowned while bathing in the river.

The administration has appealed to the public not to allow children to bathe alone in rivers or ponds, especially during festive occasions, to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

The entire Rakhawa panchayat and surrounding areas remain in deep mourning following the heartbreaking loss of the young lives.