403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Calgary's Home Sales Fell 11% In February
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Home sales in Calgary, Alberta declined 11.2% year-over-year in February amid a sharp drop in condominium activity.
The Calgary Real Estate Board said in a news release that 1,526 homes were sold in February of this year as the average sale price fell 4.4% year-over-year to $560,500.
Apartment and row-style homes saw year-over-year price decreases of 9.3% and 5%, respectively.
The real estate board said it remains a buyers' market as the city deals with excess housing supply that is exerting downward pressure on prices.
Detached home prices declined 3.2% and semi-detached prices ticked 0.4% lower compared with February 2025.
The board added that Calgary's housing market continues to struggle with limited supply of homes priced below $700,000.
Also during February, there were 2,766 new houses listed for sale, down 2.3% from a year earlier, while the city's inventory rose 16.3% to 4,822 total homes for sale.
Home sales in Calgary, Alberta declined 11.2% year-over-year in February amid a sharp drop in condominium activity.
The Calgary Real Estate Board said in a news release that 1,526 homes were sold in February of this year as the average sale price fell 4.4% year-over-year to $560,500.
Apartment and row-style homes saw year-over-year price decreases of 9.3% and 5%, respectively.
The real estate board said it remains a buyers' market as the city deals with excess housing supply that is exerting downward pressure on prices.
Detached home prices declined 3.2% and semi-detached prices ticked 0.4% lower compared with February 2025.
The board added that Calgary's housing market continues to struggle with limited supply of homes priced below $700,000.
Also during February, there were 2,766 new houses listed for sale, down 2.3% from a year earlier, while the city's inventory rose 16.3% to 4,822 total homes for sale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment