In Oval Office, Trump Tells Merz, Iran Is 'Being Decimated'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 3, (IANS) President Donald Trump welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to the Oval Office on Tuesday and cast the US-led campaign against Iran as decisive and overwhelming, saying Tehran's military infrastructure had been“knocked out” and warning that its leadership faced“a lot of hurt.”

Seated alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior cabinet officials, Trump praised Merz as“a very successful man” who was“doing a very good job. In my opinion, really a great job, very popular,” and said the two leaders would discuss trade, Ukraine, and Iran.

On Iran, Trump described a sweeping military blow.“They have no navy; it's been knocked out. They have no Air force; it's been knocked out. They have no air detection; that's been knocked out, their radar has been knocked out,” he said.“We have a great military, and they're doing a fantastic job.”

Merz signalled alignment on the Tehran issue.“We are on the same page in terms of getting this terrible regime in Tehran away,” he said, adding that the leaders would discuss“the day after, what will happen then if they are out.”

When asked whether Israel had forced Washington into action, Trump replied,“No, I might have forced their hand.” He said negotiations had convinced him Iran was preparing to strike first.“It was my opinion that they were going to attack first,” he said.

Trump accused Iran of targeting civilians and neighbouring states.“They hit countries that had nothing to do with what's going on,” he said, calling it evidence of“the level of evil that we're dealing with.” He added,“They're also hitting only civilian places, hotels and apartment buildings, and we're hitting them where it is much more appropriate.”

He warned,“They're going to be in for a lot of hurt. These are bad people.” Trump claimed,“35,000 over the last three weeks, protesters. 35,000 violently killed,” and said leadership ranks had been struck.“49 people were taken out in the first hit. And I guess there was another hit today on the new leadership.”

On Ukraine, Merz said,“We all want to see this war coming to an end as soon as possible. But Ukraine has to preserve its territory and their security interests.” Trump called the conflict“very high” on his list and described“tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky.”

He said,“32,000 soldiers died in that stupid war,” adding,“It takes two to tango.”

Germany is one of Washington's principal allies in Europe and a central actor in NATO and European Union policymaking. Berlin has coordinated closely with the United States on Ukraine assistance and sanctions policy since Russia's 2022 invasion.