China Tests Rifle-Equipped Drone
(MENAFN) Wuhan Guide Infrared, one of China’s top technology firms, has successfully trialed an innovative unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with a rifle, achieving what it describes as unprecedented precision.
In recent years, Chinese enterprises have led the way in drone innovation, with numerous civilian models becoming prominent in the international market.
As noted in the December edition of the Journal of Gun Launch and Control, the UAV was developed in partnership with the Chinese military’s Army Special Operations Academy.
During testing, it discharged 20 individual shots from a standard-issue rifle at a target resembling a human silhouette positioned 100 meters (328 feet) away, all while hovering ten meters above the ground.
The drone reportedly attained a 100% hit rate, with ten of the bullets striking within an 11-centimeter radius.
Unlike comparable drones, this new UAV does not require a specially modified firearm; instead, it utilizes the conventional assault rifle currently deployed by the Chinese military, the publication reported. Analysts attribute this remarkable accuracy to enhanced stabilization and targeting algorithms, alongside a new mounting mechanism.
Additionally, Chinese engineers have created specialized software that modifies the firing angle based on distance, wind conditions, and other variables, all refined through computer simulations, according to the journal.
However, the system presently can only execute single-shot firing.
