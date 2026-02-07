Trump's Board Of Peace To Hold First Meeting In DC Soon Over Gaza Reconstruction, Report Claims - What To Expect?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House is reportedly planning a leaders meeting for the Gaza "Board of Peace" on February 19, a US official and diplomats from four countries who are on the board, told Axios.

With this meeting, the White House aims to push forward the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire dea and raise money for reconstruction, the report claimed.

"It will be the first Board of Peace meeting and a fundraising conference for Gaza reconstruction," a US official told Axios.

The report claimed that the plans for the summit meeting are in early stages and could still change.

There has been no official information from the White House yet.

What to watch out for?

Axios reported that Israeli officials say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on February 18, a day before the planned gathering.

Netanyahu has accepted Trump's invitation for Israel to join the board, but still hasn't signed the charter, it added.

If Netanyahu participates in the Board of Peace meeting, it will be his first public meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders since before the October 7 attacks and the war in Gaza.

Trump's 'Board of Peace'

US President Donald Trump had unveiled his much-anticipated Gaza 'Board of Peace' at Davos in January this year. He claimed that there was a commitment to ensure Gaza was demilitarised and“beautifully rebuilt."

Amid scepticism, Most Western allies didn't join, in part because the charter gives the board a broad mandate and Trump holds the veto over its decisions.

Some allies believed Trump was trying to set up an alternative UN Security Council.

Of the 60 nations invited to join, 35 had agreed to sign on to the project, a senior administration official was quoted by AFP as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the leaders across the world who were invited to the Gaza Board of Peace by Trump.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, had shared Trump's invitation letter to PM Modi.

Gor said on X,“Honored to convey @POTUSinvitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!”

In the letter, Trump wrote,“It is my Great Honor to invite you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to join me in a critically historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict!”

The role of Board to Peace

The Peace Board is expected to oversee Gaza's post-war transition as the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, moves into a second phase.

Its mandate is set to include the formation of a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas, and reconstruction of the war-ravaged territor