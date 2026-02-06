Under US Scrutiny, CATL Rolls Out New Batteries And Investment

MENAFN - Asia Times) Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), the world's largest electric vehicle battery maker, has delivered a cluster of upbeat announcements within the past one week. These included new investment plans in Europe, test results showing ultra-long-life lithium batteries and a sodium-ion vehicle partnership with Changan Auto.

The developments highlight how CATL is pressing ahead with technological upgrades and overseas expansion at a time when US authorities are tightening restrictions on Chinese battery firms and scrutinizing their links to American automakers.

Notably, on January 27 John Moolenaar, chair of the US House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, wrote to Ford Motor Company questioning its battery strategy.

“Public statements from Ford indicate that the company plans to repurpose its existing US battery manufacturing facilities to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells and grid‐scale energy storage systems using technical know‐how licensed from CATL, a Department of Defense‐designated Chinese military company,” said Moolenaar.

“Ford's apparent changes follow enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which placed new restrictions on eligibility for clean energy tax credits, including limits related to licensing arrangements with prohibited foreign entities,” he said.

He stressed that Ford's revised business plan raises important questions about whether the original licensing terms have been updated, expanded, or otherwise altered to accommodate the company's new focus on energy storage systems and data center markets.

The concerns stem from a February 2023 deal in which CATL agreed to supply LFP battery technology for a Ford EV battery plant in Michigan, a project that Ford said would involve a US$3.5 billion investment and has since drawn sustained political scrutiny in Washington.

In January last year, the US Department of Defense added CATL and other Chinese firms to its annually updated“Chinese military companies” list, citing alleged ties to China's armed forces. In March, the US House passed the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act, which would bar the Department of Homeland Security from procuring batteries from six Chinese-linked companies, including CATL, from October 1, 2027.