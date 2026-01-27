403
Syrian President Anticipated in Moscow for Talks Putin
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.
No further information has been disclosed regarding the agenda of the visit, and neither Damascus nor Moscow has issued an official announcement so far.
Al-Sharaa previously traveled to Moscow on October 15 last year, in what was his first visit to Russia after taking office following the removal of former President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.
Assad, who ruled Syria for almost a quarter of a century, left the country for Russia on December 8, 2024, bringing an end to Baath Party rule that had remained in place since 1963.
