403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TAI Prepares to Deploy Unmanned Combat Aircraft
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense leader, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), is gearing up this year to advance the design, mass production, and delivery of domestically developed aerial platforms, following what the company described as “a super” year in 2025, according to the firm’s CEO.
Mehmet Demiroglu stated that TAI and the broader Turkish defense sector achieved record-breaking milestones last year, highlighting one of the most significant export deals for the indigenous stealth fighter jet TAI Kaan, which is set for delivery to Indonesia.
“Türkiye’s most comprehensive and most expensive export to date was close to $15 billion, marking a massive source of motivation for us at TAI, as well as for the Kaan program, and for our country in general,” he said.
As 2025 drew to a close, TAI also confirmed the export of roughly 30 units of its Hurjet jet trainer to Spain, signaling growing recognition in Europe. “This was a huge step for both TAI and Türkiye,” Demiroglu noted.
Throughout the past year, TAI maintained production and sales of its unmanned aerial combat vehicles (UCAVs), including the Anka and Aksungur models, while continuing testing of the Anka III.
With a strong export record achieved in 2025, the company is now shifting focus toward delivery schedules for this year. TAI intends to expand mass production while remaining active in securing additional export agreements.
Mehmet Demiroglu stated that TAI and the broader Turkish defense sector achieved record-breaking milestones last year, highlighting one of the most significant export deals for the indigenous stealth fighter jet TAI Kaan, which is set for delivery to Indonesia.
“Türkiye’s most comprehensive and most expensive export to date was close to $15 billion, marking a massive source of motivation for us at TAI, as well as for the Kaan program, and for our country in general,” he said.
As 2025 drew to a close, TAI also confirmed the export of roughly 30 units of its Hurjet jet trainer to Spain, signaling growing recognition in Europe. “This was a huge step for both TAI and Türkiye,” Demiroglu noted.
Throughout the past year, TAI maintained production and sales of its unmanned aerial combat vehicles (UCAVs), including the Anka and Aksungur models, while continuing testing of the Anka III.
With a strong export record achieved in 2025, the company is now shifting focus toward delivery schedules for this year. TAI intends to expand mass production while remaining active in securing additional export agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment