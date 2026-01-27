Hotel Occupancy Rises In Azerbaijan Despite Revenue Decline

Azerbaijan's hotel sector experienced growth in overnight stays last year, even as overall revenues declined, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%