Rahul Gandhi Showed Insensitivity Towards People Of Assam: Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took strong exception to an incident involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam's traditional 'patka', alleging that the episode reflected a continued insensitivity towards the culture and sentiments of the people of Assam and the North East.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a state government programme held at Digboi in the Tinsukia district, Sarma said he was not surprised by the controversy, asserting that similar incidents had occurred in the past.

“This kind of behaviour is not new. There have been earlier occasions when Rahul Gandhi has shown disregard for the people of Assam and the North East. I do not want to spend my valuable time discussing him,” he remarked.

Sarma made it clear that the state government would not pursue any legal action over the matter, stating that respect for tradition and cultural symbols cannot be mandated through law.“Respect is a matter of one's inner values and conscience. Whether a person honours a tradition or not cannot be decided by courts or police,” he said.

Issuing a pointed message, the Chief Minister urged the Congress leader to demonstrate sensitivity towards regional customs before seeking political support from the area.

“If Rahul Gandhi cannot respect the culture and traditions of the North East, he should avoid visiting the region merely for electoral purposes. He must first learn to respect its people,” Sarma asserted.

The controversy erupted after visuals surfaced on social media showing Rahul Gandhi allegedly mishandling the Assamese patka, which is considered a mark of honour and cultural pride.

The incident drew sharp reactions from the ruling BJP, which accused the Congress leader of repeatedly undermining regional identities.

Congress leaders, however, dismissed the allegations, describing them as politically driven and aimed at diverting attention from pressing public issues.

Despite the party's clarification, the episode has intensified political sparring between the BJP and the Congress in Assam. With elections approaching, cultural identity and respect for local traditions have once again emerged as sensitive political issues in the state, particularly in the context of national leaders engaging with diverse regional communities across the North East.