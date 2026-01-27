Rasheen Douglas Releases Debut Poetry Collection Shadows Of My Soul

MENAFN - GetNews) Rasheen Douglas announces the release of Shadows of My Soul, a debut poetry collection focused on introspection, emotional awareness, and personal reflection. The book brings together a series of poems that explore internal struggles, self-accountability, and the ongoing process of understanding one's thoughts, behaviors, and emotional patterns.

Through reflective language and lived experience, Shadows of My Soul examines themes of identity, growth, and self-examination. The collection emphasizes the importance of acknowledging internal challenges rather than avoiding them, presenting poetry as a space for reflection rather than instruction. Readers are encouraged to consider how self-awareness and emotional responsibility can influence decision making, relationships, and personal direction.

The work also addresses concepts often associated with healing and mindfulness, including ego awareness, emotional patterns, and the role of honest self-reflection in personal development. Rather than positioning itself as a guidebook, the collection allows readers to engage with the material at their own pace, drawing meaning through individual interpretation.







Douglas is a retired Air Force member whose professional background and life experiences shape the perspective of the collection. Shadows of My Soul originated from a personal writing challenge and evolved into his first published book. The project represents a transition from private reflection to public expression through poetry.

Shadows of My Soul is intended for readers interested in contemporary poetry that focuses on introspection, emotional growth, and self-awareness. The collection contributes to broader conversations around personal development, healing, and intentional living through creative expression.