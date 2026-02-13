Janakpuri Biker Death: Dwarka Court Issues Fresh Notice To SHO

Court Seeks Investigation Status

Delhi's Dwarka court on Friday issued a fresh notice to the SHO of Janakpuri Police Station in the biker's death case of Janakpuri. Notice has been issued on a plea seeking status and monitoring of the investigation in the case. This case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janak Puri area last week.

A report was filed by the Delhi police on Friday pursuant to the previous order of the court asking to file the status report on the investigation and the condition of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the spot of the incident.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Harjot Singh Aujla on Friday took the status report and issued a notice to the SHO to apprise him of the investigation status.

" Fresh notice be issued to SHO PS Janakpuri to apprise the Court about the status of the investigation on the NDOH. On 20.02.2026 at 2:00 PM," JMFC Aujla ordered on February 13.

On February 11, the court had called for a status report on the investigation done by the Delhi Police. The court had also sought the report on the working conditions of CCTV near the spot.

The family of the deceased filed applications seeking the status of the investigation and the condition of the CCTV cameras covering the spot.

" IO /SHO are directed to file a status report of the Investigation done in the present matter along with the position and working condition of the CCTV cameras nearby the spot in question, covering the alleged incident/accident," JMFC Ahuja had directed.

Bail Proceedings for Accused

Magistrate's Court had rejected the regular bail of Subcontractor Rajesh Kumar on February 12.

The session court on February 10 granted protection from arrest to two Containers Kavish Gupta and Himanshu Gupta. The court asked them to join the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Harleen Singh had granted protection to Kavish Gupta, subject to his joining the investigation. Gupta assured the court he will join the investigation tomorrow (Wednesday).

"Accordingly, let the applicant join the investigation on the aforesaid date and time, as undertaken by his counsel. Meanwhile, let no coercive steps be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing," ASJ Singh ordered on Tuesday.

The court has listed the anticipatory bail for arguments on February 18. The Investigation Officer (IO) has already filed a reply to the application.

During the hearing on the application, advocate Ajay Paul Marken and Geetu Pau, counsel for the applicant, submitted that Kavish Gupta received notice to join the investigation on 09.02.2026, but he was unable to do so due to ill health. It was also submitted that theGupta is ready to join the investigation as and when the IO calls upon him to do so.

The same was not opposed by the Prosecution. The counsel undertook that the Gupta shall join the investigation on 11.02.2026 at 10:00 AM and he shall appear before the IO on the said date and time. He prayed that no coercive steps may be taken against the applicant till the next date of hearing. The State does not oppose the request.

Arrests Made in Case

Delhi police have already arrested subcontractor Rajesh Kumar and labourer Yogesh in this case. Yogesh has been arrested for failing to inform the police that a biker had fallen into a pit and for withholding that information. He was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody on Monday. (ANI)

