ONDS Stock Has Lost Nearly 34% In A Month But It's Raining Contracts And Retail's Paying Attention



The order builds on the deployment of Ondas' drone defense system at a large international airport in Europe, the company said

Ondas won a $30 million tender for a multi-year demining program in Israel earlier this week. Last month, Ondas upped its fourth-quarter revenue forecast by over 50%.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) announced on Friday that its subsidiary, Airobotics, won a new multimillion-dollar order from a European customer for its Iron Drone Raider counter-unmanned aircraft system.

ONDS shares jumped over 3% in morning trade.

Ondas' UAS To Be Deployed At European Airport

The deal follows the deployment of the UAS at a large international airport in Europe and builds on a prior $16.8 million contract with two other major European airports.

“Airports and urban infrastructure represent a multi-billion-dollar global opportunity for civil-compliant solutions, and the successful deployment of Iron Drone Raider at a major European aviation hub demonstrates that autonomous precision interception is now operationally viable in live civil environments,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas.

Third Contract In February

Earlier this month, the company's unit 4M Defense won a tender valued at over $30 million for a large-scale, multi-year demining program in Israel. Before that, Airobotics secured a contract with a government defense customer in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ondas recently closed a $1 billion offering and said it could generate up to an additional $3.4 billion in gross proceeds if its common stock warrants are exercised. The company plans to use the net proceeds to support growth initiatives, including acquisitions, joint ventures, and targeted investments.

Last month, the company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $27 million to $29 million, about 51% above its prior forecast. For full-year 2025, the company projects revenue of $47.6 million to $49.6 million, roughly 23% higher than its earlier target.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the 'bearish' zone over the past 24 hours.

However, chatter was largely bullish, with one user calling Ondas a“booming defense company.”

Another user highlighted Ondas'“several multi-million orders” to boost the stock.

The stock has lost nearly 34% in a month, and year-to-date, it has declined around 9%.

Read also:BURU Stock Set To Open At Record Low After Pricing Of Public Offering – Retail Signals Further Downside

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.