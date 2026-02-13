Himachal Pradesh Leads India With New State Data Hosting Policy

Expanding Digital Governance and Online Services

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the first state in the country to introduce a State Data Hosting Policy, significantly expanding its digital governance footprint, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister on Innovation, Digital Technologies and Governance, Gokul Butail, said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI after addressing a press conference, Butail outlined the achievements of the Department of Digital Technologies over the past three years, with a special focus on the expansion of e-district services and data-driven governance. "Every year, we try to go among people through a press conference where we can evaluate our performance and tell the public what the department is doing," he said.

Highlighting the growth in online public services, Butail said, "When the government was formed, there were around 113 services online. Today, there are around 200 services online." He added that the main thrust of the department has been to make governance more accessible and efficient through technology.

He also discussed the recognition the department received. "We were also told about the awards we received last year. In one year, the Indian government gave us these awards," he said, referring to accolades for digital initiatives.

Data-Driven Efficiency and Savings

Citing an example of technology-driven financial efficiency, Butail cited database integration in welfare schemes. "As soon as our WCD department was mentioned, our family register was in different databases. As soon as these two databases were combined and seeded, it was found that there were around 4.5 million eligible people," he said, adding that streamlining data helped prevent ineligible beneficiaries from availing benefits.

"From Rs 5 crore to Rs 60 crore per year, the government received money," he said, indicating substantial savings through data integration. He noted that similar technological interventions are being implemented across departments to ensure schemes reach genuine beneficiaries and taxpayer funds are used effectively.

Improving Grievance Redressal

Referring to the grievance redressal mechanism, Butail said the 'Nukhsutri Seva Sankalp' helpline (1100) has shown encouraging results. "It has a 71 per cent satisfaction rate. When we call and ask the person, about 71 per cent of the people say that they are satisfied," he said, claiming it to be among the highest in the country.

Strengthening Digital Infrastructure

On strengthening digital infrastructure, he said, "There is an attempt to make all the departments high-tech. We have built a state data centre with a capacity of 1000 TB. All the data is being stored in that data centre." He stressed that advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence can only be effectively deployed when data is clean and standardised.

"Himachal has taken a big step in this. It is the first state to have brought a State Data Hosting Policy. All the state data can be hosted there," he said.

Gokul Butail on Public Service and Personal Commitment

Addressing questions about personal income and public service, Butail remarked, "Look, everyone has their own status, I can't force anyone. But yes, when it comes to money, it is never enough." He added, "You have come to public service, so you have come to public service. I will definitely do whatever I can."

Emphasising his personal commitment, he said, "I come from a well-to-do family, and I am a big entrepreneur too. When I get enough money from there so that I can make a living, I don't think there is any point in being greedy." He further said, "Why put extra burden, especially on the state?"

Invoking a popular saying, Butail said, "There is a saying that the water of the mountains and the youth of the mountains work for the mountains. I am working for the mountains, I am working for my country." Recalling his professional journey, he added, "I came from abroad, I used to work in America. I used to feel that I am working for my country."

He also noted his role in party and committee work and referred to his involvement during the 2013-2014 disaster period, stating that he contributed to rehabilitation efforts at the time. Butail reiterated that technology-driven governance remains central to the state's vision, which aims to improve service delivery, ensure transparency, and enhance public satisfaction.

