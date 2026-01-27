New Group Of Mammadbayli Village Residents In Azerbaijan Gets Keys To Their Houses (UPD.)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 20 more families in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district have been presented with keys to their houses, Trend reports.

After welcoming the families who returned to the village, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employees informed them in details about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unknown objects and objects, and if they encounter such situations, to inform the relevant agencies.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and other officials.

Former IDPs who returned to their homeland expressed great satisfaction with the state care shown to them and their deep gratitude to the country's leadership for creating the modern living conditions. The residents respectfully commemorated the dear memory of heroic martyrs who achieved this historic Victory and liberated lands from occupation at the cost of their lives, and prayed to God for their mercy. At the same time, residents, wishing long life and good health to veterans who showed courage in the battles, emphasized that the revival in the liberated territories was possible precisely thanks to this sacrifice.

At this stage, 103 people, including 20 families, have returned to Mammadbayli. Previously, the families had temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.