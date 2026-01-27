403
Brazilian President Holds Phone Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conducted a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, securing an invitation for an official Washington visit, Brazil's presidential office confirmed.
The 50-minute discussion saw Lula recommend that the United States' proposed Council of Peace initiative concentrate exclusively on the Gaza crisis and grant Palestine formal representation, according to an official government statement.
Lula also emphasized the critical need for sweeping United Nations reform.
The leaders addressed bilateral ties and international concerns spanning economic partnership, combating transnational organized crime, and Venezuela's political turmoil. Lula stressed the necessity of maintaining regional peace and stability while prioritizing the welfare of Venezuela's population.
Both presidents confirmed Lula's Washington trip will occur following his February travels to India and South Korea, though specific scheduling remains pending.
Trump and Lula exchanged assessments of their nations' economic performance, acknowledging favorable expansion trajectories. Trump noted that economic growth in the United States and Brazil is beneficial for the region as a whole.
The diplomatic engagement signals warming relations between the two largest economies in the Americas as both nations navigate complex regional challenges and seek enhanced cooperation on security and trade matters.
