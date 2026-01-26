Simply Smart Childcare Rethinks Early Learning In A Digital World By Raising Thinkers, Not Just Toddlers

MENAFN - GetNews) CEO Harleen Laroia advocates for "intentional learning" over passive supervision to address screen exposure concerns in early childhood.

Oakville, ON - January 26, 2026 - Simply Smart Childcare & Montesssori, an early childhood education provider, is putting a spotlight on the importance of prioritizing intentional learning as a response to digital distractions in early childhood. By shifting the focus from basic supervision to a strategy centered on raising independent thinkers, the organization aims to help reduce the developmental impacts of excessive screen exposure on the next generation.







Harleen Laroia, CEO of Simply Smart Childcare & Montessori, says that the“digital babysitter” trend has created a growing need for a childcare environment that fosters confidence, independence, curiosity, and social awareness, which are developed most effectively through active engagement rather than passive consumption.

Recent industry observations indicate that children entering formal schooling are increasingly struggling with attention spans, social confidence, and self-regulation – traits often linked to passive digital consumption. Simply Smart addresses this by emphasizing human connection, guided play, and tactile experiences during the critical developmental window (ages 0–5) where brain growth occurs.

“Independence and confidence are not traits children simply grow into,” Harleen said.“They are built intentionally, through environments that encourage children to try, fail safely, and try again. When learning becomes passive, children miss those critical opportunities.”

Simply Smart's curriculum is thoughtfully designed to balance structure with flexibility, allowing children to develop autonomy while feeling supported as they navigate challenges and learn to work with others. Educators guide play with intention, using everyday moments to reinforce problem-solving, communication, cooperation, and emotional awareness rather than relying on screen-based engagement.

According to Harleen, the role of modern childcare must evolve alongside societal changes, particularly as technology becomes more embedded in family life. Rather than reacting to screens after habits are formed, she believes early education should proactively establish developmental foundations that support focus, adaptability, and interpersonal skills.

This perspective has implications not only for parents but also for educators and policymakers evaluating the long-term impact of early learning frameworks.“The early years deserve the same level of intention and planning as later stages of education,” Harleen added.“When we approach childcare as education, we create stronger outcomes for children and more sustainable expectations for families.”

As conversations around screen time, attention development, and childhood independence continue to grow, Simply Smart Childcare encourages a broader reassessment of early learning priorities. By placing purposeful education at the center of childcare, the organization aims to help shape resilient, capable learners prepared not just for school but for life beyond the classroom.

“Children today will inherit a world where technology is central to nearly every aspect of life,” Harleen said.“Our responsibility is to ensure they have the human skills needed to navigate that world with confidence. Purposeful early learning is one of the most powerful ways we can prepare them.”

