Canada Grieves Nine Dead in Tumbler Ridge School Shooting
(MENAFN) Canada's top officials joined grieving families Friday at a somber memorial service honoring victims of Tuesday's devastating school attack in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, which left nine dead in one of the nation's worst mass shootings in recent memory.
Governor General Mary Simon, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and opposition party leaders gathered to deliver messages of solidarity as the community grapples with unfathomable loss.
"I cannot fathom the depths of your sorrow, or the shock, fear and horror you have endured," Simon said in an address. "When the unthinkable becomes real and we are plunged into shadow, we still seek that light."
Carney honored the bravery of educators and emergency personnel who responded during the Tuesday massacre at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while emphasizing the nation's unwavering support for survivors.
"Canadians are with you," Carney said. "We will always be with you."
The horrific assault claimed nine lives—including the gunman—and wounded over 25 others, marking a grim milestone among Canada's deadliest shooting incidents in recent years.
National flags now fly at half-staff across the country, while the Chinese embassy in Canada has similarly lowered its flag in a gesture of condolence.
