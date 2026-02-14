403
Kuwait Sports Day Draws 21,000 Participants On Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The third edition of Kuwait Sports Day kicked off on Saturday on the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge, attracting around 21,000 participants in a vibrant community sporting event promoting physical activity and healthy living.
Minister of State for Youth and Sports Affairs Dr. Tareq Al-Jalahma signaled the start of the event amid enthusiastic public participation from various age groups, reflecting growing interest in spreading sports culture and active lifestyles across society.
The event featured running, walking and cycling races, alongside fitness activities and recreational competitions tailored for families and children. Musical and entertainment performances added a festive atmosphere to the occasion.
Organized by the Kuwait Sports for All Federation in cooperation with relevant government and private entities, the event was held under the patronage and support of the political leadership and with the backing of official bodies concerned with sports, youth and health.
The annual national community sporting event falls under the Public Authority for Sport's (2022-2028) strategy, aiming to entrench the concept of sports for all, transform physical activity into a way of life and enhance community engagement to improve public health and quality of life.
The event targeted citizens, residents, families, youth, children and people with disabilities, as well as government institutions, private sector entities, sports clubs, federations and volunteer teams, reflecting its inclusive nature.
The event concluded with participants in various races receiving commemorative medals, amid wide praise for the organization and the positive sportsmanship that marked Kuwait Sports Day. (end)
