AI Conclave Highlights Responsible Transformation Of Indian Education

Day Two Sessions: Governance and Multilingual AI

On the second day, two separate sessions were held, The first on, Governance platforms and scalable AI systems. Moderated by Prof. Manindra Aggarwal, Director, IIT Kanpur, the session highlighted that states are shifting from monitoring to intervention-based governance using AI-enabled platforms. Dashboards are enabling real-time decision-making, and integrated student-teacher-school systems are replacing fragmented tools. The discussion reinforced that scaling AI will require statewide ecosystem platforms rather than standalone solutions.

The second session was on the theme, Multilingual AI, teacher empowerment and practice-led learning. Moderated by Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, the session emphasised that multilingual AI is essential for equitable national adoption. Speakers noted that AI must strengthen teacher agency and support contextual pedagogy rather than drive uniform digital templates. Practice-based learning frameworks have been shown to improve learner engagement, and states have showcased mature models that integrate AI for teacher support, student learning, and governance.

Key Takeaways and Future Direction

Across discussions, three overarching conclusions emerged: India already has strong AI-in-education solutions, but they need to be scaled to reach every learner. Teacher support is the single biggest leverage point for improving learning outcomes. The next phase requires a national orchestration platform Following these sessions, a debriefing Session was held, during which the Secretary, School Education & Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; the Secretary, Higher Education, Vineet Joshi; the Director, IIT Madras, Prof. V. Kamakoti; academic leaders; researchers; and founders from leading startups working in AI for Education participated. The four moderators of earlier sessions presented key takeaways and outcomes from their respective technical sessions.

Insights from Leadership Debrief

Sanjay Kumar noted that the last two and a half days of deliberations were highly encouraging, showcasing the remarkable work underway across the country by states, institutions, and organisations to integrate AI into education. He emphasised that AI offers a unique opportunity to combine scale with personalisation through adaptive learning interventions tailored to each child's needs. He underscored that with equitable access at the core, these innovations can significantly improve learning outcomes, strengthen inclusion, and empower teachers and learners alike.

He also highlighted the importance of building collaborative platforms to share and scale best practices nationwide, alongside sustained investments in research and development and in strong institutional ecosystems. He added that promoting joyful and meaningful education in the mother tongue, while advancing strategic initiatives such as a sovereign Large Language Model, would further strengthen India's linguistic diversity and technological self-reliance.

Prof. V. Kamakoti said that while India has strong AI solutions, the key mandate remains scale, coordination, and interoperability. He stressed that AI must enhance inclusion, preserve language diversity, and strengthen all learners without creating divides.

Conclave Overview and Impact

The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 brought together an unprecedented gathering of India's education and technology ecosystem, with more than ~3,100 registrations, ~2,000 students, 600+ delegates, and nearly 120 exhibitors showcasing AI-enabled innovations. The two-day event convened policymakers, state governments, researchers, philanthropic institutions, and ed-tech innovators to examine how Artificial Intelligence can transform school education, particularly foundational literacy & numeracy (FLN), teacher effectiveness, governance efficiency, and multilingual inclusion.

The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 provided a collaborative platform bringing together policymakers, educators, technology leaders, and academic experts to deliberate on AI-driven transformation in education. (ANI)

