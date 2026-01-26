China Captures 87% Of Jordan's Electric Vehicle Market In 2025

MENAFN - Amman Net) Statistics from the Jordanian Customs Department indicate that Chinese-made electric vehicles dominated the Jordanian market in 2025, accounting for 87% of total sales.

According to data obtained by Xinhua News Agency, the number of Chinese electric vehicles cleared through customs and introduced into the Jordanian market last year reached 42,348 units, out of a total of 48,413 electric vehicles imported from various countries.

The presence of Chinese electric cars in Jordan has grown significantly in recent years, as they have proven their efficiency, advanced technology, and compliance with the highest international safety standards.

In a previous statement to Xinhua, Jihad Abu Nasser, a representative of the automotive sector at the Jordanian Free Zones Investors Association, confirmed that all vehicles imported from China meet the approved technical specifications. Each vehicle undergoes thorough inspections by Jordanian authorities before entering the market to ensure compliance with safety and security standards.

Experts note that between 80% and 90% of all electric vehicles imported to Jordan in 2023 and 2024 were Chinese-made, with Chinese brands such as Changan, BYD, and Dongfeng holding a 40% market share, outperforming vehicles from Toyota and Kia.