Republic Day: Govt Lauds PM-SYM Beneficiaries For Their Contribution

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Scheme on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, an official press release from the Ministry of Labour & Employment said. Over 100 beneficiaries and their family members from across the country were invited as special guests in recognition of their contributions to the unorganised sector and their association with the flagship social security scheme.

Minister Highlights Government's Commitment

Welcoming the beneficiaries on behalf of the Government of India, the Minister said that the invitation had been extended at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the Government's firm commitment to citizen-centric governance and inclusive development.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister reiterated the Government's resolve to ensure social security for unorganised workers. He said that governance must remain close to the people in order to understand their problems and aspirations. Referring to the Republic Day celebrations, the Minister spoke about the symbolic significance of the transformation from Rajpath to Kartavya Path, reflecting India's evolving democratic ethos and collective sense of duty.

'Sashakt, Samriddha Bharat' Initiatives

According to the release, he highlighted major welfare initiatives of the Government, including free foodgrains for around 80 crore people, expanded access to electricity and LPG connections, direct benefit transfers to farmers, and scholarships for children's education, noting that these measures are laying the foundation for a 'Sashakt, Samriddha Bharat'.

Beneficiaries Share Positive Experiences

Beneficiaries shared their experiences of enrolling under the PM-SYM scheme and spoke about the sense of security the assured pension has given them for the future.

The beneficiaries also expressed their gratitude to the Government for inviting them to Delhi and giving them the opportunity to witness the Republic Day Parade. This experience further strengthened their belief that the Government understood their challenges and aspirations, they said.

About the PM-SYM Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Scheme, launched in 2019, is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for unorganised workers with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000 who are not covered under EPFO, ESIC or the National Pension Scheme.

Eligible workers aged 18 to 40 years can enrol by making a small monthly contribution, with an equal matching contribution from the Central Government. On attaining the age of 60 years, the beneficiary is entitled to an assured minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month. The scheme also provides family pension benefits, including 50 per cent of the pension to the spouse in the event of the subscriber's death. PM-SYM is implemented through the Maandhan portal and Common Service Centres (CSCs), with free enrolment, reflecting the Government's commitment to social security and income security for the unorganised workforce. (ANI)

