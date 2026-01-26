Over 80% In Afghanistan Lack Access To Reliable Electricity: UNDP

In a report published on Monday, January 26, UNDP stated that more than 80 percent of Afghanistan's population does not have stable access to electricity, while existing infrastructure cannot meet rising demand.

Decades of conflict, chronic underinvestment, and damage to critical infrastructure have significantly weakened Afghanistan's power sector, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

The report notes that Afghanistan depends heavily on electricity imports from neighboring countries, leaving the national grid vulnerable to technical failures and repeated supply disruptions.

UNDP said Afghan households receive an average of only five to ten hours of electricity daily, with unplanned power outages becoming a routine challenge across many provinces.

The United Nations warned that unreliable electricity is not only a burden for families but poses serious risks to hospitals, where power cuts can disrupt surgeries and emergency care.

UNDP emphasized that expanding sustainable energy production and strengthening domestic power generation are essential to safeguarding public services and improving living conditions nationwide.

