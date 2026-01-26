Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 80% In Afghanistan Lack Access To Reliable Electricity: UNDP

Over 80% In Afghanistan Lack Access To Reliable Electricity: UNDP


2026-01-26 03:18:25
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Development Programme says Afghanistan is facing a severe and persistent energy crisis, with most citizens still lacking access to reliable and sustainable electricity services.

In a report published on Monday, January 26, UNDP stated that more than 80 percent of Afghanistan's population does not have stable access to electricity, while existing infrastructure cannot meet rising demand.

Decades of conflict, chronic underinvestment, and damage to critical infrastructure have significantly weakened Afghanistan's power sector, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

The report notes that Afghanistan depends heavily on electricity imports from neighboring countries, leaving the national grid vulnerable to technical failures and repeated supply disruptions.

UNDP said Afghan households receive an average of only five to ten hours of electricity daily, with unplanned power outages becoming a routine challenge across many provinces.

The United Nations warned that unreliable electricity is not only a burden for families but poses serious risks to hospitals, where power cuts can disrupt surgeries and emergency care.

UNDP emphasized that expanding sustainable energy production and strengthening domestic power generation are essential to safeguarding public services and improving living conditions nationwide.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN26012026000228011069ID1110652921



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search