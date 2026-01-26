Iran Says Any Insecurity Could Spread Across Region

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned on Monday that any instability affecting Iran would not remain contained and would inevitably extend across the wider region.

Ismail Baghaei said the Islamic Republic would respond to any military aggression with what he described as a“regret-inducing” reaction, stressing confidence in Iran's defensive capabilities.

Regional analysts note that tensions have risen sharply in recent months amid escalating rhetoric between Iran, Israel, and the United States, increasing fears of broader confrontation.

Military deployments and naval movements in the Middle East have repeatedly heightened concerns among regional states, which worry that localized incidents could quickly spiral into wider conflict.

Speaking at a press briefing, Baghaei described what he called a“hybrid and comprehensive war” against Iran, citing daily threats from Israel and the United States.

He added that the deployment of US warships to the region would not weaken Iran's resolve to defend itself, insisting such actions would have no impact on Tehran's determination.

Israeli Channel 13 earlier reported that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East on Sunday and was positioned near Iran, alongside missile defense assets heading toward Israel.

Meanwhile, Baghaei referred to Iran's defense agreements with China and Russia, saying cooperation with both countries would continue as part of Iran's security strategy.

